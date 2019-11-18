SACRAMENTO (KGO) -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain is the go-to Northern California destination for the latest in gaming, dining, and entertainment. For the first time, the Enterprise Rancheria Tribe and the Seminole Tribe joined together to bring the Hard Rock at Fire Mountain to life. On October 30, 2019, the $440 million dollar property opened its doors allowing the public to enjoy the extraordinary experience offered inside.
The lavish casino boasts 1,587 slot machines and 57 table games with exclusive high limit gaming rooms, unique product offerings, and new-to-market technologies only found on the Fire Mountain floor. The Hotel entices guests with 169 luxurious hotel rooms and suites, a spacious meeting venue, a relaxing outdoor pool and deck area, and so much more!
Listen to rockin' music while dining at the world-renowned Hard Rock Cafe or try one of the many new restaurant options. Visitors and locals are offered mouthwatering Asian cuisine at Song and YouYu Noodle Bar, both run by Michelin-starred Executive Sous-Chef, Richard Chen. Guests can also order quality cuts of fresh seafood and California beef at Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, or taste foods from around the world at the Fresh Harvest buffet.
For more information on Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, click here.
3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, CA 95692
The grand opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain
