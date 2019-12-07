Theatrical magic awaits you in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' currently playing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fire, quicksand, and disappearing people are just a few things you will see at 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'. JK Rowling's book comes to life at the Curran Theater in San Francisco and some of the biggest stars of the show speak to Midday Live about the fabulous production.
