theater

Theatrical magic awaits you in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' currently playing in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Fire, quicksand, and disappearing people are just a few things you will see at 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'. JK Rowling's book comes to life at the Curran Theater in San Francisco and some of the biggest stars of the show speak to Midday Live about the fabulous production.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscomagictheaterharry potter
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEATER
Goodbye to Beach Blanket Babylon
11-year-old cast as 1st black lead in NYC Ballet's 'Nutcracker'
WATCH IN 60: Cyber Monday at Amazon, Harry Potter play in SF, rain this week
Harry Potter play opens in SF to sold-out crowd
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tahoe travel 'highly discouraged' this weekend due to winter storm
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
What we know about suspected Pensacola naval station shooter
Bay Area residents keep eyes to the sky as storm approaches
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Peter's Kettle Corn and Alcatraz Cruises!
AccuWeather forecast: Expect heavy rain, winds to pick-up, and flash flood watch for North Bay
Show More
PAC-12 fans ready for Friday's rainy championship game
Upcoming changes to Bay Area public transit
Musk did not defame cave rescuer in 'pedo guy' tweet, LA jury finds
Police: Report of shooter on San Jose High campus is unfounded
Officials tell residents in Kincade Fire Zone to prepare for possible flooding
More TOP STORIES News