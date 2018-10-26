To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Hocus Pocus is back on the big screen at AMC Theaters from Oct. 26 until the end of the month.
The 1993 film stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Middler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters of Salem.
Tickets are $5 and can be bought through AMC's website.
If you want to watch the film from the comfort of your home, Freeform is showing Hocus Pocus more than two dozen times throughout the month, including a special about it for the anniversary.
