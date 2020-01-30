jimmy kimmel live

Jessica Simpson: Chuck Norris was 'a little tough' as my childhood acting coach

LOS ANGELES -- Chuck Norris was "a little tough" on a young Jessica Simpson when he was her childhood acting coach, the actress revealed Wednesday night.

In an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Simpson said she sought acting lessons after unsuccessfully auditioning for "The Mickey Mouse Club," a Disney Channel series that ran in the late 1980s and early 1990s and produced young stars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake.

"I didn't [get cast], but I did go to the finals and they said that I needed acting lessons," Simpson explained. "In Dallas, apparently Chuck Norris is the person to go to...he was my acting coach. "



Simpson said she took lessons from Norris in 1992 when she was 12 years old, adding that Norris was "a little tough" as a teacher.

"He saw one of my tapes. He told me that I moved my eyebrows too much and I had to do my lines with my eyebrows taped," Simpson said, adding that Norris told her to channel her inner Denzel Washington.

Watch "Jimmy Kimmel Live" weeknights on ABC at 11:35 ET/PT | 10:35 CT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisionabcjimmy kimmel
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Jimmy Kimmel has 49ers fans to wear Chiefs uniforms, gear
Magic Johnson: Kobe Bryant poured his heart and soul into basketball
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Kobe Bryant
Jimmy Kimmel tempts Kumail Nanjiani with junk food after viral photo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The Rock wishes super fan Kittle luck ahead of Super Bowl 2020
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
J.Lo, Shakira ready to bring the heat to Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Stepped-up security in Miami ahead of Super Bowl 2020
Dog's owner buys Super Bowl ad to thank vet that treated his cancer
Kobe Bryant inspired East Bay athlete with personal message
Show More
SF street closures during Super Bowl Sunday
7 things to know about SF's homeless navigation centers
Cal removes John Boalt's name from law school
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Trump defense says acts to help reelection not impeachable
More TOP STORIES News