Oscars 2019 come to a close

Debbie & her 85-year old mom Dottie from Brentwood won an all-expenses paid trip to watch @LiveKellyRyan after-Oscars special. Debbie entered every day for a month & says this experience was a “trip of a lifetime”! 😊 SO sweet 💕 https://t.co/pXoZdC8a8d pic.twitter.com/O8renCsHHO — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 26, 2019

Crews have been working around the clock since the conclusion of the 91st Oscars to take apart the red carpet revert Hollywood Boulevard back to its normal state.However, as Hollywood's biggest night wrapped, a very special experience for fans took place about 200 feet away at the Dolby Theatre.Fans were going crazy for 'Live with Kelly and Ryan.'ABC7's Dion Lim was there to capture all the excitement.Take a look in the video posted above!