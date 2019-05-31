Arts & Entertainment

Pixar's 'Onward' debuts teaser trailer during NBA Finals

A new Pixar film out next year will have unicorns, dragons and mermaids, but the action doesn't take place long, long ago.

"Onward" is set in a world much like our own suburbia, with airplanes, lawnmowers and smartphones. The first teaser trailer dropped Thursday night during the NBA Finals.

The all-new original feature follows teenage elf brothers, Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there," according to a Pixar press release. In the trailer, we also meet Ian's hyper-active pet dragon, Blazey.

The film shared a new poster on its Facebook page on Thursday.



The animated adventure also features the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer.

"Onward" hits theaters March 6, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.

MORE ON PIXAR AND DISNEY FILMS

AMC Theatres to have 'Toy Story' movie marathon ahead of latest film release

Summer movie preview: 'Toy Story,' 'Aladdin,' 'Lion King,' among movies with familiar characters returning to theaters

'Toy Story 4': Watch last trailer with one month to go until film's release

Star Wars films unveiled, Avatar sequels bumped in updated Disney film slate

What to know about upcoming streaming service Disney+

'Toy Story 4': Watch first full-length trailer

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen get emotional finishing Toy Story filming
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviespixardisneymovie news
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News