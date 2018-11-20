Snoop Dogg receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4721167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the full ceremony as Snoop Dogg received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018.

Hear what @SnoopDogg had to say about getting a #star on the #hollywoodwalkoffame at 4pm on ABC7 pic.twitter.com/oYdOm65PqL — Jovana Lara (@abc7jovana) November 19, 2018

Beloved rapper and Long Beach native Snoop Dogg, considered a legend in rap music, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.Family and longtime friends gathered for the star's unveiling right in front of the El Capitan Entertainment Center on Hollywood Boulevard, where "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped.Kimmel was there to honor the 16-time Grammy-nominated rapper. Dr. Dre and Quincy Jones were also on hand to celebrate."Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is one of the highest honors and entertainer can receive, and if there's anyone who deserves Hollywood's highest honor, it's Snoop Doggy Dogg. Congratulations, Snoop," Kimmel said.After thanking Jones, Dr. Dre, Warren G and his extended close family for their support over the years, Snoop didn't forget to thank himself."Last but not least, I want to thank me," the rapper chuckled. "I want to thank me for believing in me. I want to thank me for doing all this hard work."To ABC7 exclusively, he thanked his supporters who helped him get to where he is today."It's a beautiful feeling, man, to start at the bottom and end up here in Hollywood. I used to live on Franklin, man, when I first started on Death Row Records. Now to have a star here, it's a beautiful feeling. I want to thank all the people behind the scenes that made this work, all the people that believed in me. ABC, ya'll know what time it is..."The star is the 2,651st since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.Born Calvin Broadus on Oct. 20, 1971 in Long Beach, he got his stage name from his mother Beverly who joked he looked like the Peanuts character Snoopy.The Walk of Fame ceremony was just four days before the 25th anniversary of the release of his debut album "Doggystyle," which was released on Nov. 23, 1993. The album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold more than 11 million copies worldwide through November 2015.Snoop Dogg's other memorable works include "Gin & Juice," "Who Am I? (What's My Name?)," "Nuthin' But A G' Thang," "Next Episode," "Beautiful," "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Signs," "Sensual Seduction" and "I Wanna Rock."Snoop Dogg's 16th and most recent studio album, "Snoop Dogg Presents Bible Of Love," was released March 16, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and stayed there for eight weeks. It was his first foray into the gospel music genre.