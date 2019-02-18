ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscars 2019: Should Netflix movies be eligible for Oscars? Steven Spielberg speaks out against streaming movies

EMBED </>More Videos

Steven Spielberg's latest comments seem to speak out against streaming services as Netflix's ''Roma'' is poised for Oscars glory, ABC News reports. (Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo|Paul Sakuma/AP Photo)

Should movies primarily produced for streaming services be considered for Hollywood's biggest film awards? It's a debate that has been waged for years, and famed director Steven Spielberg has made it clear where he falls.

"I love television ... but there's nothing like going to a big, dark theater and having the experience wash over you," he told an audience at this weekend's Cinema Audio Society Awards. "I'm a firm believer that movie theaters need to be around forever."

The comments come as Roma marches toward Oscar Sunday as a Best Picture frontrunner. The film is the first produced by Netflix ever to enter the coveted category.

SEE ALSO: Everything to know about Roma, which could become the first foreign-language Best Picture

Though it is available on Netflix, the film did have a limited release in theaters. Netflix has not released official box-office numbers, so it's unknown exactly how many people saw the film in theaters.

This is not the first time prolific filmmaker Spielberg has spoken out against awarding streaming-service movies as cinema. Last March, he told ITV News that he thinks such films should be recognized with Emmys, not Oscars.

"I don't believe that films that are given token qualifications in a couple of theaters for less than a week should qualify for the Academy Award nomination," he said. "Once you commit to a television format, you're a TV movie."

Among the multitude of qualifications to be considered for the Oscars, a film must run in a commercial movie theater in Los Angeles County for at least a week.

Spielberg, who has won three competitive Oscars and racked up many more nominations, is not nominated for an award himself this year. A film he directed, Ready Player One, is up for Best Visual Effects.

RELATED: Everything to know about Oscars 2019

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsacademy awardsmoviesmovie newssteven spielbergnetflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Surprising costs of Hollywood's biggest night
Audience favorites in Best Picture race, but art films lead
4 Oscar veterans, 1 newcomer vie for Best Actor
From Lady Gaga to Glenn Close: The race for Best Actress
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Crews extinguish Tesla fire following crash into Fremont tree
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Oakland Diocese releases names of clergy accused of sexual abuse of minors
EXCLUSIVE: Adopted woman finds relative in Bay Area after 17-year search
Suspect fatally shot by Napa Co. sheriff's deputy overnight
Former Pres. Obama in Oakland for My Brother's Keeper event
7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa
Show More
I-5 over the Grapevine now open
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, dry holiday in Bay Area
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Several lanes of westbound I-80 reopen in Pinole after crash
Wind forces hot air balloon to make unexpected landing
More News