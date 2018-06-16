BLACK PANTHER

Tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg

EMBED </>More Videos

A Triangle 10-year old is not letting his leg amputation hold him back. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. --
A North Carolina 10-year-old is not letting his leg amputation hold him back. In fact, he's using it as an opportunity to inspire others. And now he has a little extra help from Wakanda, thanks to a local tattoo artist.

RELATED: 'Black Panther' premiere in Oakland delights, inspires fans

Michael Mack Jr. had his leg amputated when he was just 11 months old after his tibia stopped growing. Since then, he has grown up with a series of prosthetics, that get replaced each year.

So when it came time for a new one, his mom contacted Milton Purnell at Tattoo Supreme in Raleigh to come up with a special Black Panther-themed design.

EMBED More News Videos

Raleigh tattoo artist surprises young boy with custom made prosthetic


When Purnell was done, he surprised him with the prosthetic -- all captured on video. It has since gone viral on Instagram.

"I was just in shock," said Michael. "I was in shock because it was really cool to have something like this, and I just couldn't believe it, and I jumped up and I started laughing. It was really cool."

RELATED: Disney donates $1 million to youth STEM programs in celebration of 'Black Panther'

"Man, that was amazing right there," said Purnell as he recalled that moment.

Of the thousands of tattoos and air brush designs he's created over the years, Purnell said this will stand out.

"To meet other people that have the same situation that he has, and be able to grow through it, and let it be a part of your life and embrace it - that's magical," Purnell added.

RELATED: Fans line up in Oakland for 'Black Panther' comic book

Following our chat, Mack Jr. showed off his dance moves - even throwing in a few cartwheels along a sidewalk on Wilmington Street.

He's hoping to inspire fellow amputees.


"It'd be good to just help kids out in need who also have this kind of stuff," Michael said.

Some of his hobbies include dancing and basketball.

"Amputee kids, they can pretty much do anything," said Michael.

He plans on wearing his Black Panther prosthetic to his basketball game Wednesday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentprostheticBlack Pantherraleigh newsviral videoviraltrendingbuzzworthyfeel goodtattooNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BLACK PANTHER
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Watch free movies in Oakland this summer
Fans line up in Oakland for 'Black Panther' comic book
Kevin Durant, other famous Bay Area names honored on TIME's 100 list
More Black Panther
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News