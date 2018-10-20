SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --You'll get your shot to buy tickets to the hit musical "Hamilton" on Monday Oct. 22.
The show is coming back to San Francisco from February thought September at the SHN Orpheum Theatre.
Tickets go on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m. They range from just over $100 to just under $700.
There will also be a lottery for $10 seats - 44 per performance - but those details will be announced at a later date.
To find out more, visit the Orpheum Theatre's "Hamilton" tickets page here.