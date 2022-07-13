New Freeform series 'Everything's Trash' a career milestone for Phoebe Robinson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=12043807" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, both dumped by Clayton on "The Bachelor," are now beginning their own quests for love on "The Bachelorette." Sandy Kenyon has a preview.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=12043812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Claim to Fame" is hosted by two Jonas brothers, Kevin and Frankie, who know quite a bit about fame. Sandy Kenyon has more on the new show.

NEW YORK -- "Everything's Trash" on Freeform comes from the brilliant mind of Phoebe Robinson, who established herself first as a podcaster when she was one of "Two Dope Queens."The star is also a standup comic and a best-selling author. In fact, her new TV series is based on one of her books: "Everything's Trash, But It's Okay."The premise is that while life may be hard (especially right now), we're doing the best we can, so let's hope for the best.Robinson welcomes us warmly into her world, and we want to return again and again."We really just wanted to show what it's like to be a 30-something Black woman in Brooklyn," she said.She described her character, a sentiment felt by many in the age group."Low on money but high on fun, making some fun dating mistakes, really trying to figure out her career," Robinson said.That's much like the star herself, who looked right at home in the podcast studio set of her sitcom."It's so fun, it feels like home," she said. "I love all this stuff. I love burping into the mic. I just like doing anything that's going to make someone laugh and loosen up, so it's really cool."To visit the set is to mark a milestone in the career of a determined woman who worked for 14 years to get her own show.She's a star who is now welcomed in some of the same offices where she once worked as a receptionist."I really didn't make a living doing standup until nine years into it, so yeah, I was just kind of hustling," she said. "I had all these side jobs or day jobs, and you really got to put in a lot of work in standup in order to make it."And make it she has, by following the traditional advice to "write what you know."For example, Robinson's older brother on the show is just like her real older brother. She calls him a "blerd.""A blerd is a Black nerd, so like a Steve Urkel or like myself sometimes," she said.This is a fun, enjoyable show for adults.It airs on Freeform Wednesday nights and begins streaming on Hulu the following day. Both are owned by Disney, the same parent company as this ABC station.