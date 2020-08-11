building a better bay area

Santa Clara County supervisors to vote on eviction moratorium extension

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Members of the Santa Clara County board of supervisors will meet Tuesday to consider ways to extend certain protections for those impacted by the novel coronavirus crisis. But even with the current eviction moratorium in place, some residents wonder how they'll ever be able to pay back the rent they already owe.

RELATED: Eviction moratoriums around the Bay Area during coronavirus pandemic: Ordinances city by city

Local entrepreneurs are also feeling the pinch as they try to renegotiate the terms of their leases in order to keep their businesses open. In Mountain View, Flights, a popular restaurant chain with multiple locations throughout the Bay Area, now sits empty after on-going negotiations between the tenant and the landlord abruptly came to a halt.

"We were going back and forth. I pleaded my case, they pleaded theirs, and I said, 'I can't afford that,' and I offered a very fair deal," said Flights owner and operator Alex Hult, who was then served with a lawsuit by the landlord. "I was at work and my wife called me crying and said someone was banging on the door and she thought it was someone coming to arrest her."

That type of retaliation is what the county board of supervisors may try to prevent as they consider expanding the eviction moratorium through September.

WATCH:Bay Area rent prices drop, but those unemployed fear eviction
EMBED More News Videos

Coronavirus pandemic is forcing many rents downward, but unemployed struggle to pay in the Bay Area.



"Our job, really, is to be as protective as we can of our community and that requires all of us, so it's not just government. It's government, it's non-profits, it's the business community," said Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who also serves as president of the board. "We're really asking everything to work together."

In addition to the impact on local businesses, a recent study co-authored by the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley found that more than 43,000 families countywide will be at risk of homelessness if current protections aren't extended.
Sandy Perry, a tenant rights advocate with the Affordable Housing Network, says more needs to be done in terms of offering rent forgiveness.

"With the pandemic, and the layoffs related to the pandemic... people are absolutely destitute," said Perry. "They have no way to pay the back rents."

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: Lawmaker calls for eviction moratorium extension, citing looming health crisis

Property owners are also asking for assistance and say they too need to be a part of the conversation. Some have gone months without receiving payment from their tenants and are now at risk of foreclosure themselves.

"A lot of them are trying to do everything they can to support their tenants through this time of need... deferring payments, waiving late fees, but at the same time, the bills have to be paid, and they're struggling to find out how they're going to pay it without their rental assistance coming in," said Anil Babbar, vice president of public affairs for the California Apartment Association.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josesanta clara countybuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiaevictionrentsrenters
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Eviction moratoriums around the Bay Area during COVID-19 crisis
Lawmaker calls for eviction moratorium extension
Rents declining, but out of work renters struggle to keep up
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
First day of classes begin online in Oakland
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
Race for COVID-19 vaccine driven by new innovations
Here's how pandemic will impact holiday shopping this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Would you move to Canada? Tech company is looking to hire international talent
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Racist rant aimed at CA security guard after mask dispute
CA 'data reporting errors were completely preventable'
Trump's $400 unemployment plan 'illegal,' says Rep. Speier
Race for COVID-19 vaccine driven by new innovations
31st annual PBWC goes virtual
Show More
Bay Area health officer says kids are safer in school
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
3 Bay Area zip codes have worse case rate than Fla.
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Here's how pandemic will impact holiday shopping this year
More TOP STORIES News