EXCLUSIVE: Criminal investigation launched on Pacifica auto repair shop

7 on Your Side has exclusively learned a criminal investigation is being conducted into an auto repair shop in Pacifica. ABC7 was the only news crew on the scene when a search warrant was being served.Sources close to the investigation tell us the Bureau of Automotive Repair has been conducting this investigation for more than a year. The shop is accused of charging for repairs not made.Sky 7 was overhead to capture the scene when authorities served a search warrant on FMC Automotive Services in Pacifica.Andy Binsfeld who owns another auto shop a few doors down saw the commotion."It looked like they all came in and brute force came down the street with a variety of police officers."Investigators with the San Mateo County District Attorney's office were on hand. The chief inspector with the Department tells us they are conducting a criminal investigation.Also present were members of the California Bureau of Automotive Repairs."The Bureau of Automotive Repairs regulates the auto repair industry and that is what we do often, to determine if consumers are getting ripped off."Fidel Reyes says his office will take the case to an administrative law judge and that the shop could be stripped of its license to operate.Joseph Toth says he worked at FMC from 2016 - 2017."During the time I was there I would notice discrepancies between what he would tell customers that was done to their vehicles and what I had actually done."Toth says he's talking about the man seen here in the jeans jacket, Fabio Menjivar. He's listed on FMC's license as the owner.We left several messages for Menjivar but did not hear back.Toth now works with Binsfeld down the street at Pacifica Automatic Transmission Shop.Binsfeld says FMC customers would bring their cars in to get rechecked."Some of the components were not replaced or some of them had been painted to look like new," said Binsfeld.The District Attorney's office told us the search warrant has been sealed.We saw them load a box of items into the trunk.We also learned investigators interviewed Menjivar.The shop owner down the street advises consumers to ask your repair shop for a wide variety of repair options starting with the least expensive to most expensive.