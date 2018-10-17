SFPD

ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Targeted drug operation in San Francisco's Tenderloin District ends in 84 arrests

EMBED </>More Videos

A targeted drug operation by San Francisco in the Tenderloin District ended with 84 people arrested, mostly on drug charges, ABC7 News has learned. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News has learned that a targeted drug operation by San Francisco police this week in the Tenderloin District ended with 84 people arrested, most on drug charges.


We're told Mayor London Breed will hold a news conference Thursday to announce the sweeping arrests.

Among them are 41 heroin, cocaine and meth dealers and 11 fugitives.

Police Union President Tony Montoya says it's a revolving door and that they're often cited and released as quickly as they're booked.

"You see some of these people with seven or eight stay away orders from a particular location or particular people and they're getting released right away," Montoya said.

Take the case of Darwin Betanco. He was caught with 124 bindles of cocaine and charged with possession for sale. It was his third arrest in the in the Tenderloin this year.

Mayor London Breed walked the streets of the Tenderloin in July, promising to clean up the neighborhood.

Longtime activist Rudy Corpuz of United Playaz says the mayor is headed in the right direction.


"I'm talking about real housing for people, careers and we need to make sure everybody got health care," said Corpuz.

Adam Mesnick lives downtown. He's seen the drug dealing epidemic. In fact, he monitors it and spreads the information on his twitter account.

With no consequences, he says drug dealing is a hard job to top. "It's a lot of money every day," Mesnick said. "$500 to $1,000, tax free dollars. Very flexible schedule obviously."

Police officials and Mayor London Breed declined to talk to us about the drug operation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SFPDdrugdrug bustheroincocainedrug arrestdrugsillegal drugspolicearrestSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SFPD
1 hospitalized after U.S. Park Police officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
San Francisco police investigating shooting at Aquatic Park
Video released of 2015 fatal shooting of Mario Woods by SFPD
EXCLUSIVE: 'Video vigilantes' documenting SF drug use hope for stronger city response
More SFPD
Top Stories
Report: Bay Area roads are the worst in the nation
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
In Their Own Words: 2 Jurors from Monsanto verdict
3 injured, 1 critically after 20 foot rebar tower falls in Fremont
Online auction letting people bid on a golf game with Klay Thompson
Jurors in Monsanto case speak out
Artist who made 800-pound hammer sculpture just wants it back
Feinstein, de Leon have 1st and only debate ahead of midterms
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Infant carriers recalled, Target launches cheese Advent calendar
Uber driver accused of kidnapping, assaulting passenger
Puppeteer who played Big Bird on 'Sesame Street' retiring
REMEMBERING LOMA PRIETA: A look back at the quake that hit the Bay Area
Taxi driver's sudden death left family with debt from medallion
More News