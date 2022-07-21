'Middle Ground' at the Exploratorium engages social science to build fresh perspectives

"Our world right now is very polarized, it's very easy for us to think in terms of us and them. And what this exhibition is helping people do is kind of broaden our sense of we, we are all in this together," explained Joshua Gutwill, Director of Visitor Research & Evaluation at the Exploratorium.
He added, "So, let's take care of one another, look out for each other, and just have a greater understanding of one another."
This outdoor, free exhibition includes over a dozen interactive experiences that build fresh perspectives. It features social science to get you thinking about how you think, and how we interact with others as we go about our daily lives.
"What social science does is it gives you some tools to be reflective, it gives you some new ways of framing those relationships, so that you can make better sense of the world and be a little bit more conscientious about how you approach other people," explained Shawn Lani, Principal Investigator at the Exploratorium.
Check out exhibits like "Unseen Stories," where visitors can explore the stereotypes they've faced and read about other's experiences. You can also stop by the "Pay It Forward Cafe" where your purchase becomes a form of altruism.
In addition, the Exploratorium has partnered with a community-based organization called Urban Alchemy, and the Urban Alchemy practitioners have been facilitating the learning at Middle Ground.
"We're so disconnected in our society," said Robert Dixon of Urban Alchemy. "For the Exploratorium to create such an amazing social science project and involve Urban Alchemy in this process of helping our society become more open minded towards another one...it's a beautiful thing to be a part of."
For more information about Middle Ground at the Exploratorium, visit here.
Go here to learn more about Urban Alchemy.