San Francisco's Exploratorium, closed since March, offers fun activities and resources online amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Exploratorium has been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though you can't physically walk inside the museum, there are still a lot of great virtual experiences available.

Robyn Higdon, the senior director of visitor experience at the Exploratorium, joined ABC7 on Thursday to talk about some of the activities and resources available online.

One of those includes the light art trail, which is a downloadable walk to see some of the San Francisco's great light sculptures.

It's also a "fantastic selfie moment," Higdon said.

As San Francisco prepares for king tides next week, users can also find educational resources online.

The Exploratorium also hosts an After Dark Online event, and this Thursday, it centers on the Total Solar Eclipse coming up on Dec. 14.

For more information on the event, click here.

The museum also has activities online that you can do from home with household materials and science snacks perfect for the virtual classroom.

Like many Bay Area organizations, the Exploratorium is "hurting a little bit," Higdon said.

To donate, click here.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos here.
