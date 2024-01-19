Suspect arrested for allegedly putting explosive device near SJ councilwoman's home, police say

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after police found a "functional homemade destructive device" in 2022 near San Jose City Councilmember Devora Davis' house.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Police arrested a man for allegedly placing a homemade explosive near a councilwoman's home in 2022.

Following a months-long investigation, officers say they obtained a warrant and took Andres Navarro into custody on Tuesday.

Court documents show Navarro is facing a felony count for possessing a destructive device.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old was arraigned in court.

Deputy District Attorney Henry Kim said prosecutors argued for no bail at this time.

"Due to him being a public safety risk. The court found clear and convincing evidence that he was a public safety risk," Kim said.

Detectives say the investigation started back in June of 2022 when officers found a device in a residential neighborhood.

Bomb technicians determined it was a "functional homemade destructive device."

Neighbors in the area pointed us to one of the residents living doors away - San Jose City Councilmember Devora or "Dev" Davis.

In a statement to ABC7 News, Davis said:

"My family and I are grateful for the work of the San Jose Police Department. We are relieved the suspect is in custody."

ABC7 News spoke to residents in the neighborhood who remember the incident and are also relieved to hear the suspect is in custody.

"There was an investigative lead that we received earlier this month," Kim said. "And once that happened SJPD got on it - they rushed they did an excellence job and we are glad that they did."

Police said during the search warrant at Navarro's South San Jose home - a "field guide for improvised explosives" was found.

Navarro lives within the same district as Councilmember Davis - but prosecutors say who his targets were is still under investigation.

Navarro's next court date is set for February 9th.

