Man arrested after SJ police find over 100 pounds of explosive material at building, home

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police discovered more than 100 pounds of explosive materials and devices after responding to a burglary report.
The initial discovery happened on Monday, just after 4 a.m. at a commercial property near Old Bayshore Highway and highway 101.
MORE: Photo evidence, surveillance video released of San Jose transformer explosion suspect
There they found what appeared to be a destructive device manufacturing operation.
Police then identified a suspect as Adam Mirassou, who was arrested at his house and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.
MORE: SJ neighbors return home, exhale after police remove explosive materials from suspect's house
Officers found more explosive materials at his home. In total, they found precursor explosive-making materials, assembly equipment, and completed explosives.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live