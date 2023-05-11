  • Watch Now

Man arrested after SJ police find over 100 pounds of explosive material at building, home

Thursday, May 11, 2023 6:20PM
Police find over 100 pounds of explosive material at SJ building, home
Officers found what appeared to be a destructive device manufacturing operation at a San Jose industrial building on Monday and arrested the suspect at his home.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police discovered more than 100 pounds of explosive materials and devices after responding to a burglary report.

The initial discovery happened on Monday, just after 4 a.m. at a commercial property near Old Bayshore Highway and highway 101.

There they found what appeared to be a destructive device manufacturing operation.

Police then identified a suspect as Adam Mirassou, who was arrested at his house and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.

Officers found more explosive materials at his home. In total, they found precursor explosive-making materials, assembly equipment, and completed explosives.

