Vintage Route 66 pharmacy and soda fountain serves taste of the past to new generations

ByJose Mayorquin Localish logo
Sunday, September 10, 2023 2:22AM
Route 66 pharmacy and soda fountain serves taste of the past
Vintage Route 66's Fair Oaks Pharmacy and Soda Fountain serves a taste of the past to new generations

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. -- Once a one-stop shop along Route 66, Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain continues to serve new generations of customers classic flavors and nostalgic gifts.

"I just love being a part of the community that people can count on to always get the same old school experience from the candies that you can buy to the music that you'll hear to the things that you'll see and touch," said Brandon Shahniani. "It kind of gives people the essence of time travel."

"I think it's really cool to see it so well preserved, but still interactive," said customer Jackie Barrett from Glendora, California. "It's not like a museum. You can still come visit it and it's still like how it was in its heyday."

For more information, go to: https://fairoakspharmacy.net/

