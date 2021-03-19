Oakland's Fairyland is open again under COVID-19 reopening guidelines, but already sold out for weekend

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fairyland in Oakland reopened Friday morning and it is already sold out for the weekend."It's really great to see parents and guardians with children walking through with smiles on their faces, ready to play, even on a chilly day," said Executive Director Kimberly Miller.Sophie Daniel, husband and 2 kids were some of the first ones through the door Friday.Daniel's five-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Adrian giggled as they rolled down a hill in the middle of the park."That's the best thing to watch them be happy and able to enjoy their life," Daniel said.Fairyland was shut down in March, briefly reopened in the fall and then was closed once again."We have really relied on our beloved donors and those who love the park to help us out all year long, to make sure we make it through to the other side of the pandemic," Miller said.Donors like Kaitlin Kalnadarwal visited Friday morning with her two children."We are members, but we actually paid the non-member fee because my kids wanted to go and because I wanted to support Fairyland. I know they are struggling," she said.There are still restrictions in place. The rides aren't open and no performances are allowed at this time. The park can only allow in 25% of its capacity. Fairyland will sell tickets for two sessions a day from 9a.m. to noon and then from 1p.m. to 4p.m.