7 On Your Side

Fake landlord uses popular payment app to scam hopeful tenants

By and Renee Koury
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've been reporting about a Bay Area family who lost $10,000 to a landlord who turned out to be an impostor. And the scam seems to be growing. It caught up with a San Francisco woman who thought she was helping her niece find a place to live. It ended in heartbreak. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney was able to help.

This loss goes beyond money -- it means a young woman and her child have no place to live. Our viewer's money went to a fake landlord and now she's asking: can't the banks get her money back? We decided to try.

Tracy Griffin of San Francisco just wanted to help her niece and little grand nephew move from a motel room into a real apartment

"My niece is a single mom, she lives in Los Angeles," says Griffin. "Crystal is her name. She called me... she was excited, she said I found this place Auntie and I really want to get it."

Crystal saw the ad on Craigslist -- an affordable in-law unit in Hollywood.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: South San Francisco family lives in van after losing $10,000 to fake landlord

"And she had been speaking with the landlord and it appeared to be a go," said Griffin.

All she needed was the deposit. Could Aunt Tracy send the money?

"I said, I do have $400 that I would be willing to send just as a down payment," she said.

In a phone call, the landlord insisted Griffin send him the money through CashApp -- a peer-to-peer payment system.

The man seemed legit. "He was very polite, he kept saying thank you a lot," Griffin said.

So she agreed. CashApp whisked $400 to the landlord. Crystal would get the keys that night.

"And so she waited. It was about 11-ish," Griffin recalled.

But no one came. Crystal drove to the apartment.

RELATED: How you can avoid online rental scams

"And she said no one is answering, Auntie, and she started bawling... I was very upset... He's preying on people that desperately need housing... And it really hurt me to the core," Griffin said.

Tracy tried to contact CashApp -- but couldn't find a phone or email. "I tossed and turned all night, I was really upset," said Griffin.

Tracy contacted 7 On Your Side -- we contacted CashApp. A spokesman said the service is NOT intended to send money to strangers. The terms of service has this warning: "fraudulent transactions may result in loss of funds -- with no recourse."

However, CashApp did investigate the case -- and gave us some good news -- which we gave to Tracy.

RELATED: ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Rental scams up in East Bay, more than 50 real estate complaints reported to the DA's office

"We have accepted the dispute, meaning we have refunded the $400... Oh my goodness. Thank you thank you so much," said Griffin as we told her the news.

Even better, CashApp says it has shut down the scammer's account -- hopefully for good.

"I'm really really, I'm really grateful," Griffin said.

We'll follow up to make sure the money is back where it should go -- and thanks to CashApp for pursuing this scam. Now, Tracy says she can help her niece to hopefully find a real home.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscobankconsumer watchscams7 on your sidescamfraudbanksfinancerental scamsconsumerconsumer concernsrenters
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News