Fake landlord uses popular payment app to scam hopeful tenants

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've been reporting about a Bay Area family who lost $10,000 to a landlord who turned out to be an impostor . And the scam seems to be growing. It caught up with a San Francisco woman who thought she was helping her niece find a place to live. It ended in heartbreak. 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney was able to help.This loss goes beyond money -- it means a young woman and her child have no place to live. Our viewer's money went to a fake landlord and now she's asking: can't the banks get her money back? We decided to try.Tracy Griffin of San Francisco just wanted to help her niece and little grand nephew move from a motel room into a real apartment"My niece is a single mom, she lives in Los Angeles," says Griffin. "Crystal is her name. She called me... she was excited, she said I found this place Auntie and I really want to get it."Crystal saw the ad on Craigslist -- an affordable in-law unit in Hollywood."And she had been speaking with the landlord and it appeared to be a go," said Griffin.All she needed was the deposit. Could Aunt Tracy send the money?"I said, I do have $400 that I would be willing to send just as a down payment," she said.In a phone call, the landlord insisted Griffin send him the money through CashApp -- a peer-to-peer payment system.The man seemed legit. "He was very polite, he kept saying thank you a lot," Griffin said.So she agreed. CashApp whisked $400 to the landlord. Crystal would get the keys that night."And so she waited. It was about 11-ish," Griffin recalled.But no one came. Crystal drove to the apartment."And she said no one is answering, Auntie, and she started bawling... I was very upset... He's preying on people that desperately need housing... And it really hurt me to the core," Griffin said.Tracy tried to contact CashApp -- but couldn't find a phone or email. "I tossed and turned all night, I was really upset," said Griffin.Tracy contacted 7 On Your Side -- we contacted CashApp. A spokesman said the service is NOT intended to send money to strangers. The terms of service has this warning: "fraudulent transactions may result in loss of funds -- withrecourse."However, CashApp did investigate the case -- and gave us some good news -- which we gave to Tracy."We have accepted the dispute, meaning we have refunded the $400... Oh my goodness. Thank you thank you so much," said Griffin as we told her the news.Even better, CashApp says it has shut down the scammer's account -- hopefully for good."I'm really really, I'm really grateful," Griffin said.We'll follow up to make sure the money is back where it should go -- and thanks to CashApp for pursuing this scam. Now, Tracy says she can help her niece to hopefully find a real home.