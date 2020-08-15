Coronavirus California

Peninsula coffee roasting company warns other businesses about fake face mask exemption fliers

By
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The owner of a Peninsula coffee roasting company is warning other businesses about a fraudulent face mask flyer that, according to the Department of Justice, is making the rounds.

"It's incredibly ridiculous and I didn't get them anywhere!" exclaims Connoisseur Coffee Company owner Shawn McMillan. "It didn't get him his cup of coffee, it didn't get him his pound of coffee!"

VIDEO: Who's exempt from California's mandatory mask mandate? Stanford doctor explains
EMBED More News Videos

It's mandatory to wear a face covering in California, but are there exemptions to this mandate? We spoke to experts who say "yes," but you would need a doctor's note to back that up.



He's referring a printed out sign that, at first glance, looks like a real mask exemption flier. But upon closer inspection, he almost immediately knew it was fake.

"There is a number of grammatical errors and incorrect information on there," said McMillan, who says the phone number on the flier doesn't even work.

The Department of Justice even released a warning to be on alert for "fraudulent face mask flyers" and indicated their use has been on the rise.

The San Mateo County Health Department tells ABC7 News there are legitimate exemptions such as having a disability which would affect one's safety wearing a mask.

RELATED: These California cities will fine you for not wearing a mask or face covering

Aaron Recine, one of McMillan's employees has heard all kinds of excuses. Unfortunately, many are illegitimate.

"I had one lady come in and she had two cuts in her mask, right here," he said while motioning to indicate two slits near the nostrils.

He went on to say, "She says, 'It's trouble for me breathing.' I said, 'Doesn't that defeat the purpose?'"

VIDEO: All masks are not created equal, and bandannas are the poorest in the group
EMBED More News Videos

All masks are not created equal, and bandannas are the poorest in the group.



Connoisseur Coffee has since been on the lookout for these fraudulent flyers and now has security cameras and reminders, like signs and even a bear statue with a mask everywhere, to wear a mask.

McMillan has this short and clear message to other business owners, "Don't fall for this!"

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyredwood cityface maskdepartment of justicecoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldwarning
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Gov. Newsom warns of 'record breaking' temps in CA
SoCal parents sue Gov. Newsom over school closure order
Mayor considers closing Pacifica beaches due to crowds
Coronavirus live updates: SF Unified gives update on distance learning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area hits record temps during scorching heat wave
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Thousands without power across Bay Area due to outages
Stage 2 emergency declared due to power demand
3-alarm fire reported along Highway 17 in Los Gatos, officials say
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat wave continues into this weekend
EXCLUSIVE: Couple celebrating birthday beaten, Tased by SJPD
Show More
USC scientists uncover likely order of COVID-19 symptoms
Mayor asked to resign after racist Kamala Harris comment
New site lets you track location of your ballot in CA
Post Office warns states across US about mail voting
Gov. Newsom warns of 'record breaking' temps in CA
More TOP STORIES News