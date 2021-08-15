California father and son arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10936163" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mass vaccination site in San Mateo ran out of CDC cards, and resorted to handing out photocopies of cards instead.

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles-area father and son have been arrested for allegedly trying to use fake COVID-19 vaccine cards in Hawaii to bypass the mandatory quarantine there.Norbert Chung, 57, and his son Trevor, 19, from the Pacific Palisades were arrested Sunday at the Honolulu airport after someone tipped off investigators.On LinkedIn, Norbert Chung says he is founder and president of The Pacific Palisades Group.If convicted, they could face a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to a year in jail.