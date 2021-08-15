California father and son arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

Norbert Chung, 57, and his son Trevor, 19, from the Pacific Palisades were arrested Sunday at the Honolulu airport after someone tipped off investigators.
RELATED: Fake COVID vaccine card sales are ramping up online, cybersecurity expert says
On LinkedIn, Norbert Chung says he is founder and president of The Pacific Palisades Group.
If convicted, they could face a fine of up to $5,000 and/or up to a year in jail.
VIDEO: Vaccination site gives out photocopies instead of CDC cards; how they may derail your travel plans
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Should vaccinated people get tested if exposed to COVID-19? CDC explains
- Everything to know about your 2nd Pfizer or Moderna shot
- Can a workplace require the coronavirus vaccine? Here's what we found
- CA COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: See your status here
- Map shows every Bay Area vaccination site
- These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
- MAP: See how many people are vaccinated in your ZIP code