Family of man killed in Orinda shooting to file lawsuit against Airbnb, report says

Undated photo of memorial victims of shooting at Airbnb in Orinda, California. (KGO-TV)

By Lauren Martinez
ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of one of the men killed in the shooting at an Airbnb home in Orinda are planning to file a lawsuit. It's coming as Airbnb says it will pay for the victims' funerals and counseling.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, parents of one of the victims say Airbnb allowed dangerous party conditions that ultimately led to their son's death.

RELATED: Young father killed in Orinda Halloween shooting leaves behind 3-year-old daughter

Raymon Hill Senior and Cyntha Taylor plan to file the suit today in Contra Costa Superior Court. They're claiming Airbnb did not screen the people who rented out the Orinda house properly and allowed drugs and alcohol.

The suit claims the rental company and the owners of the Orinda home, were negligent in the wrongful death of their son Raymon Hill Junior.

RELATED: Family of man killed at Airbnb Halloween party say he was just there to play music

Airbnb says they will pay for funerals and counseling of victims. They released this statement. "We have set aside funds to support the victims' loved ones with funeral expenses and counseling services, and we have been in contact with those representing Mr. Hill's family in this regard."

Raymon Hill Jr. was one of five people gunned down at the house party off Lucille Way on Halloween Night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orindadeadly shootingcontra costa countyshots firedshootingpartyshooting rampage
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Survey says Fremont is least stressed out city in country
Nonprofit led by senior citizens in Emeryville in need of help this holiday season
Multiple druggings reported at Stanford in recent weeks
New study says most school shootings could have been prevented
Reading room dedicated to Oakland hit-and-run victims
People puzzled by peculiar texts, and no one can say why
Former SF Wells Fargo teller claims manager drugged, raped her
Show More
Is it time to scrap California's bottle deposit law?
Oakland Raiders rally to take down Los Angeles Chargers 26-24
Popular food truck Senor Sisig's opens brick and mortar restaurant in SF
BART hero meets NFL Legend Jerry Rice
Borderline shooting victims, survivors honored at memorial
More TOP STORIES News