Family of man killed in Orinda shooting to file lawsuit against Airbnb, report says

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of one of the men killed in the shooting at an Airbnb home in Orinda are planning to file a lawsuit. It's coming as Airbnb says it will pay for the victims' funerals and counseling.According to the San Francisco Chronicle, parents of one of the victims say Airbnb allowed dangerous party conditions that ultimately led to their son's death.Raymon Hill Senior and Cyntha Taylor plan to file the suit today in Contra Costa Superior Court. They're claiming Airbnb did not screen the people who rented out the Orinda house properly and allowed drugs and alcohol.The suit claims the rental company and the owners of the Orinda home, were negligent in the wrongful death of their son Raymon Hill Junior.Airbnb says they will pay for funerals and counseling of victims. They released this statement. "We have set aside funds to support the victims' loved ones with funeral expenses and counseling services, and we have been in contact with those representing Mr. Hill's family in this regard."Raymon Hill Jr. was one of five people gunned down at the house party off Lucille Way on Halloween Night.