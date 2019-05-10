mother's day

Deployed dad surprises family, meets baby for the first time

NEW YORK -- A first-time mother got the surprise of a lifetime when her deployed husband surprised her live on television and met his infant daughter for the very first time.

On "Good Morning America" Friday morning, Cassie Whelan was told that her husband, Sgt. Josh Sarpu, was coming to her live via Skype from a military base in Texas. Sarpu, a medevac crew chief for the National Guard, was called to serve in Iraq a year ago. At the time of his deployment, Whelan was six months pregnant with their first child.

Whelan and her young daughter stood before a large video screen with a live feed of Sarpu, who said he was excited to meet his daughter for the first time when he returned home in a few days.

"It's been a long time coming. I can't say anything more than that I love you so much, honey," Sarpu said. "Thank you for everything you do. Thank you for taking care of the baby."

"You know what -- can we move the wall?" a visibly emotional Sarpu asked, and the wall in front of Whelan cleared the stage to reveal Sarpu standing behind.



Sarpu and Whelan then tearfully hugged, and Sarpu got to hold his daughter for the first time.

"I thought I would spend [Mother's Day] alone," Whelan said. "It's going to be even better now."

"I'm so thankful that everything worked out and everybody came together," Sarpu added.

MORE MOTHER'S DAY: Meghan Markle and other celebrity moms who've welcomed new babies this year
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at some of the famous moms and dads who have been blessed with new additions so far this year



ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingparentingmother's dayfun stuffsoldier surprisefeel goodgood morning america
MOTHER'S DAY
Mother's Day Makeovers Free of Charge
Woman poses as nurse to surprise best friend in hospital on Mother's Day
Mom chauffeurs baby opossums in adorable Mother's Day video
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News