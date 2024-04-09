Best Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom

Mother's Day is almost here and if you're still hunting down the perfect gift for mom, keep reading. From unique gifts to gifts under $100, here are the best Mother's Day gifts to shop right now. There are plenty of options to choose from, at various price points.

The best Mother's Day gifts for 2024

Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Bag $38 Shop now at Lululemon

This ABC-favorite product can hold mom's phone, wallet and keys. It can be slung across her shoulders or worn across her waist. It's also available in various colors and is designed from water-repellent fabric.

28% off Amazon SMIRLY Charcuterie Boards $39.99

$55.99 Shop now at Amazon

A charcuterie board is a must-have for your mom's at-home soirees. This one comes with multiple accompanying accessories, including bowls and knives, and can hold everything from meats and cheeses to fruits and nuts.

Amazon Homesick Beach Cottage Candle $38 Shop now at Amazon

For the mom who loves candles, buy this long-lasting option. Its burn time clocks in at 80 hours, according to the brand, and she'll love the subtle bergamot, sandalwood and amber notes.

Caviar Russe Classic Osetra Caviar $165 Shop now at Caviar Russe

For the mom with a refined palette, buy her some sustainably farmed caviar. Osetra caviar combines a smooth, nutty, almost buttery flavor and mom can try it by itself or pair it with some blinis and Crème fra î che for the full effect.

1800 Flowers A Dozen Roses $39.99 to $104.99 Shop now at 1800 Flowers

1800 Flowers delivers fresh bouquets straight to your doorstep. You can order this lush bouquet of bright roses and even add some chocolate or a vase to your gift. I've ordered from them before and their delivery is always prompt and the flowers last a long time.

Amazon Knock Knock What I Love about Mom $9.97 Shop now at Amazon

I gave this book to my mom a couple of years ago as a gift, and it brought her to tears. It's a fill-in-the-blanks style book, fully customizable by you.

Cariuma Cariuma Shoes $149 Shop now at Cariuma

Cariuma shoes are another ABC favorite, and we love the brand as it plants two trees for every pair sold. These buttery soft sneakers are super comfortable to wear, and don't require the traditional 'break in' time most shoes require - I speak from experience. Shop them in various sizes and colors.

25% off Cozy Earth Bamboo Kimono Robe $105

$140 Shop now at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth makes some of the softest apparel. This bamboo kimono robe is both breathable and elegant, so mom can wear it around the house or on her way to pick up the mail. It is currently available in three colors and multiple sizes, at 25% off.

Shutterfly Simply Modern Photo Book $49.98 Shop now at Shutterfly

For something more personalized, choose this photo book. You can fill it with your favorite images of mom and choose everything from the style of the text to other elements you want to see on the layout. You can also have Shutterfly design the book for you if you don't have the time to personalize it yourself.

Reserve Bar Moët Imperial Rosé Metal Milestones Giftbox $80.99 Shop now at Reserve Bar

Raise a glass to mom with this beautiful bottle of Moët Imperial Rosé. It comes in a special metal gift box and is a bottle of bubbly mom will cherish with every sip.

Uncommon Goods A Little Pampering Gift Set $44 Shop now at Uncommon Goods

This bath and body gift set has everything a mom needs for a relaxing night in. You can choose between lavender and citrus scents, and the set comes with a body oil, candle, shower stream, soap and unscented lip balm.

Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $239.99 Shop now at Amazon

An Apple Watch can help her keep track of her health and fitness stats. The SE is a great option and offers everything from fall detection to calorie tracking. It's also swim-proof, so she can wear it to the beach or pool.

Therabody TheraFace PRO $399 Shop now at Therabody

This face massager can help reduce fine lines and wrinkles, according to the brand. It also helps relax facial muscles and boost circulation. I have one and have been using it for the past six months - I've found my skin to be plumper, firmer and more defined since I started using it.

19% off Our Place Home Cook Duo $255

$315 Shop now at Our Place

For the mom who loves to cook, these two products can replace up to 18 pieces of cookware, according to the brand. Mom can do everything from sauteeing veggies to braising meat with these kitchen essentials.

Uncommon Goods First Edition Book Cover Art Print $65 Shop now at Uncommon Goods

Choose between classic books to adorn this print, including "Pride and Prejudice," "A Christmas Carol" or "The Great Gatsby." Each first edition print comes framed as well.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $149.99 Shop now at Amazon

Another gift for the readers out there, the Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers. It's waterproof, has a multiweek battery life and is super lightweight, making it great to take on the go.

Gorjana Pearl Newport Necklace $245 Shop now at Gorjana

This delicate pearl necklace can be worn by itself or layered with mom's other necklaces. It has a sturdy, secure clasp so it won't fall off her neck, and can be ordered for delivery or picked up in-store - if you live by one.

46% off Amazon RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager $69.99

$129.99 Shop now at Amazon

Featured in "It's a Big Deal," this eye massager is what mom needs for tired eyes after a long, stressful day. It can also play her favorite music during the 20-minute massage, and the pressure and intensity can be modified.

Sobel Westex Sobellux Fleece Blanket $55 Shop now at Sobel Westex

If mom's always cold, this aesthetic fleece blanket is just what she needs. It's available in three sizes and multiple colors. Plus, it's thick, soft to the touch and designed to last a long time, according to the brand.

Vince Camuto Vince Camuto Hamden Quilted Slingback Pump $99 Shop now at Vince Camuto

These are the most comfortable pair of heels I own. They're available in three colors and have a quilted design, perfect for summer. The slingback is comfortable and doesn't bite into my heel, even after long hours of wear.

10% off Glossier Renew Duo $52

$58 Shop now at Glossier

This set comes with an exfoliator and a face cream, perfect for mom's day or night routine. The moisturizer offers 24-hour hydration according to the brand, and the exfoliator helps remove dead skin.

12% off Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $699.99

$799.99 Shop now at Samsung

Give mom a new tablet this Mother's Day. I love Samsung's S9 as it's perfect for sketching, taking notes or playing my favorite games. Mom can also use it to stream her favorite shows or video call the family.

19% off Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199.99

$249 Shop now at Amazon

My mom can't get enough of her AirPods Pro, she uses them every day to stream videos, talk to her friends or just listen to her favorite 90s hits. These earbuds are designed for all-day wear and feature some of the best noise cancellation on the market. They also have up to 30 hours of battery life with the included wireless charging case.

Amazon Wine Folly: Magnum Edition: The Master Guide $16.54 Shop now at Amazon

This wine guide will help mom learn about different grape varieties and teach her about wine pairings. It's a great book for any budding oenophile and is one of my favorite picks to read whenever I have some downtime.

12% off Amazon Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee Maker $24.99

$28.49 Shop now at Amazon

If mom loves a strong cup of coffee in the morning get her this Bodum French Press. It's lightweight and easy to use - just make sure mom doesn't drop it, as it may break.

