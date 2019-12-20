holiday

The good, the great and how to solve the howling at Santa

The perfect holiday picture with Santa may not always go as planned.

So what do you do to get the picture you want with everyone smiling?

Good Morning America viewers shared some of their top tips.

RELATED: 'Santa doesn't have a color': Santa Larry continues to spread holiday joy around US

Paula Faye Everett from Salem, Illinois said to use video mode on your phone camera and attach your phone to a tripod. They most likely won't even notice they are being recorded and you'll be able to then take snap shots of the video.

"My youngest hates strangers. So I usually wait until the very last second and then drop him in their lap, run off camera and either play 'Baby Shark' or rattle a pack of fruit snacks, and that usually gets him to smile" said fellow GMA viewer, Katie Kolman.

Photographer Karen Haberberg says that when it comes to holiday photos, you can turn those holiday tears into holiday cheer.

"Always make sure that they've eaten and that they're rested," Haberberg said. "Preparing your kids. Also prepare yourself. Even if the photo doesn't come out perfectly or what you had envisioned, it might still be a great holiday photo."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingholidaysanta clauschristmasu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Oakland councilman hurt dodging gunfire
Oakland families move into affordable homes in time for holidays
How to talk about spending money during the holidays
The Ark hosts a special ice skate for adults with special needs.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Overturned big rig closes EB Hwy 237 in San Jose
Student dies at San Rafael elementary school
AccuWeather forecast: Weekend rain
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Pat Sajak opens up about health scare, Vanna White
Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital
Oakland families move into affordable homes in time for holidays
Show More
SJ nonprofit provides safe parking for homeless
Bay Area food banks fall short in fundraising goals
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
SF State campus closed due to unconfirmed bomb threat
Dems respond to Obama remarks about 'old men not getting out of the way'
More TOP STORIES News