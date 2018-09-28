STYLE & FASHION

By the sweat of their brows, San Francisco crowd makes unusual world record

A crowd of people raised eyebrows in San Francisco's Union Square on Friday as they sought a make-up record. (KGO-TV)

ABC7 News was in San Francisco's Union Square on Friday as a crowd of people wearing pink ponchos filled in their eyebrows.

The event was put on by San Francisco-based Benefit Cosmetics, to set a Guinness World Record for "most eyebrows filled in simultaneously."

A representative from Guinness was on hand to present Benefit with a special certificate.
