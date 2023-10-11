The contest is an annual tradition celebrating brown bears in Katmai National Park in Alaska.

Chunk and Grazer are 2 chonky finalists for annual Fat Bear Week contest held in Alaska

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two big bears, known as Chunk and Grazer, are the finalists in the "Fat Bear Week" contest.

People there vote for their favorite fat bear.

Organizers say Chunk's gargantuan gut casts a shadow on his competition.

As for Grazer, She's described as "large and in charge."

No fat shaming here -- for bears, fat equals survival.

The bears have spent the summer fattening up on salmon, berries and grasses to prepare for their annual winter hibernation.

