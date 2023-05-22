3 pedestrians killed in multi-car Sunnyvale Highway 101 crash, road closed, CHP says

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- Three pedestrians were struck and killed on Northbound 101 just south of Fair Oaks Avenue in Sunnyvale, the California Highway Patrol says.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The crash happened overnight around 12:30 a.m. and involved multiple vehicles.

The initial call to CHP was in for a vehicle that had struck the center divider. Part of the wall is said to be missing as well.

After the initial crash, CHP says multiple vehicles then crashed into each other.

There is no word on injuries to anyone in the vehicles involved in the crash.

Northbound and southbound travel were affected following the crash.

Traffic controls were being set up as of 2:30 a.m. to divert traffic onto Lawrence Expressway.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.