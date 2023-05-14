Good Samaritan killed by suspected drunk driver in Fremont, CHP says

Before the incident, two Good Samaritans pulled over to help move a disabled vehicle, blocking the off-ramp.

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities say a woman was killed after a suspected drunk driver hit a vehicle on the side of Interstate 880 in Fremont early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on the off-ramp leading to Highway 262 around 2:40 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Before the incident, two Good Samaritans pulled over to help move a disabled vehicle, blocking the off-ramp.

Investigators say a man driving a Ford truck plowed into the Good Samaritan's vehicle causing fatal injuries to the woman.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene and was later arrested and accused of driving under the influence.

The CHP says the identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.