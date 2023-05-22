San Jose police and firefighters are on the scene of a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.

1 dead after multi-car collision in south San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police and firefighters are on the scene of a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.

The collision happened at the intersection of Fruitdale and Leigh Avenues Sunday afternoon.

One of the vehicles was overturned and both nearly ended up on the sidewalk.

It is unclear how many people were in those vehicles, but one person was confirmed deceased in the crash. Other patients are still being treated.

This remains an active scene and multiple street closures are in place in the area as authorities investigate.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live