1 dead after multi-car collision in south San Jose, police say

Monday, May 22, 2023 12:00AM
San Jose police and firefighters are on the scene of a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police and firefighters are on the scene of a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles.

The collision happened at the intersection of Fruitdale and Leigh Avenues Sunday afternoon.

One of the vehicles was overturned and both nearly ended up on the sidewalk.

It is unclear how many people were in those vehicles, but one person was confirmed deceased in the crash. Other patients are still being treated.

This remains an active scene and multiple street closures are in place in the area as authorities investigate.

