Fatal multi-vehicle crash on SB I-880 in Oakland causes 2nd 10-car collision, CHP says

Friday, July 14, 2023 12:41PM
Fatal multi-vehicle crash on 880 in Oakland causes 2nd collision: CHP
One person was killed and another was injured in a five-car crash in Oakland that shut down SB 880 lanes for several hours and caused another collision with at least 10 cars.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a deadly crash involving at least five cars in Oakland that shut down lanes for several hours and caused another large collision.

The initial crash happened around 1:40 a.m. morning on Southbound I-880 near 66th Avenue.

At least one person was killed and another was injured. ABC7 News has calls out to the California Highway Patrol for more information.

While traffic was backed up because of the deadly crash, another accident happened at around 3:30 a.m. involving at least 10 vehicles.

One woman, whose car was struck in the second crash, said she was at a dead-stop and was hit by a fast-moving car.

The road has since been cleared and reopened following the accidents.

