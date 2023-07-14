One person was killed and another was injured in a five-car crash in Oakland that shut down SB 880 lanes for several hours and caused another collision with at least 10 cars.

Fatal multi-vehicle crash on SB I-880 in Oakland causes 2nd 10-car collision, CHP says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a deadly crash involving at least five cars in Oakland that shut down lanes for several hours and caused another large collision.

The initial crash happened around 1:40 a.m. morning on Southbound I-880 near 66th Avenue.

At least one person was killed and another was injured. ABC7 News has calls out to the California Highway Patrol for more information.

While traffic was backed up because of the deadly crash, another accident happened at around 3:30 a.m. involving at least 10 vehicles.

One woman, whose car was struck in the second crash, said she was at a dead-stop and was hit by a fast-moving car.

The road has since been cleared and reopened following the accidents.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live