10-year-old girl found stabbed to death in East Oakland, suspect in critical condition, police say

The girl was stabbed in an apartment about two blocks from Fremont High School and the suspect, who police say knew the victim, is in critical condition from self-inflicted stab wounds.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A 10-year-old girl died in a stabbing Monday morning inside an East Oakland home and the suspect is in critical condition from self-inflicted stab wounds, police said.

Dispatchers were called just before noon about a shooting or a stabbing in the 4500 block of Bancroft Avenue, about two blocks from Fremont High School.

Officers responded and found no evidence of a shooting, but they found a bloody knife outside the home, according to police.

For the safety of potential victims, officers forced their way into the home, interim Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison said.

Inside, officers located the girl who was unresponsive and the suspect trying to commit suicide. The girl had severe wounds to her neck, and she was pronounced dead at the home, Allison said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. Allison said the suspect and victim knew each other, but Allison would not say what their exact relationship was.

Only the girl and the suspect were inside the home when officers went in, Allison said.

