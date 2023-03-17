Student injured, another detained after stabbing at SF middle school, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police confirmed detaining a juvenile at Francisco Middle School on the 2100 block of Powell Street in the North Beach area after a stabbing was reported just before 1 p.m.

Officers say a student victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers remain on the scene, conducting a full investigation.

