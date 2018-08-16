GHOST SHIP FIRE

Father of young Ghost Ship Fire victim: 'No way' defendants aren't guilty

The defense team for Derick Almena appears in an Oakland, Calif. courtroom on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Carlos Saucedo
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Ghost Ship Fire case is likely to go to trial. In a letter leaked ahead of Friday's court hearing, the Alameda County District Attorney urges the judge to move forward with a trial as soon as possible.

In the latest twist to the Ghost Ship case, the DA's office says it will no longer accept any plea deals for defendants Derick Almena and Max Harris.

In a letter obtained and published by our partners at the East Bay Times, District Attorney Nancy O'Malley writes, "The people stand ready to try this case against both defendants."

Last week, an Alameda County judge tossed out a deal previously accepted by another judge - setting the stage for a lengthy trial.

Max Harris' defense attorney responded to the DA's letter with a bold statement of his own today, saying he welcomes the trial.

EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship fire defendant Max Harris will try to separate case from Derick Almena

"We are going to show the public and the jury all the institutional incompetence they can stomach, including that of O'Malley's office and every inept and incompetent public official who allowed this fire to happen. I think Harris will be acquitted," said Curtis Briggs, Harris' defense attorney.

One of the victim's family members also welcomes a trial but for different reasons.

"I'm definitely okay with a trial because I think there's no way in hell this man cannot be found guilty," said David Gregory, father of 20-year-old victim Michela. She was one of 36 people killed in the Ghost Ship Warehouse inferno on December 2, 2016.

Like everyone else in the courtroom Friday, Gregory was surprised by the turn of events but also relieved that the defendants could face more jail time if convicted by a jury.

RELATED: Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims 'pleased' with plea deal rejection

The judge cited Almena's lack of remorse in his decision.

"I don't think he's willing to accept his role in this, he doesn't understand why it is that people blame him," said Gregory, referring to main defendant Almena.

In an exclusive interview with ABC7 News earlier this week at the Santa Rita Jail, Almena shared his wishes for a change of venue.

"How am I going to find a jury that hasn't' heard me say, 'ok I'm guilty,'" Almena asked.

Fearing they won't get a fair trial, Almena's attorneys plan to make a change of venue motion at Friday's hearing.

For for full coverage on the investigation into Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship Fire, visit this page.

VIDEO: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
EMBED More News Videos

Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ghost ship firefatal firedeadly firefirecourt casecourttrialcrimeOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims 'pleased' with plea deal rejection
Ghost Ship founder 'I can't get a fair trial,' seeks change of venue
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims one year later
PHOTOS: Before and after Oakland Ghost Ship fire
I-TEAM TIMELINE: Complaints against Ghost Ship warehouse since 2014
Ghost Ship interview, defendant's wife speaks out
PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse
GHOST SHIP FIRE
DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case
EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship defendant will try to separate cases, per lawyer
Attorney for families of Ghost Ship victims 'pleased' with plea deal rejection
Ghost Ship founder 'I can't get a fair trial,' seeks change of venue
More ghost ship fire
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Tour the new home of the Golden State Warriors, the Chase Center
Novato police lip sync challenge raises mental health awareness
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
Shippers slow down to protect whales after close calls in the Bay
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Comedian Sherri Shepherd shares dietary advice she gave to Aretha Franklin
Oracle Arena, Oakland-Alameda Coliseum are giving away brand new pairs of shoes
Bin Laden raid commander defends Brennan, says 'revoke my security clearance as well'
Show More
Aretha, Elvis deaths occur on same day in August
Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
DA says she won't accept plea deals in Ghost Ship fire case
Sherri Shepherd brings laughs to San Francisco, talks Aretha, dieting, and more
Crews stop spread of Healdsburg grass fire, residents return home
More News