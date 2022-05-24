15 Father's Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Tired of getting Dad a tie for Father's Day? We've got you covered with our Father's Day Gift Guide. From a one-of-a-kind National Geographic puzzle to bed sheets that will have him sleeping like a baby, these thoughtful Father's Day gifts will have your dad feeling like they were made just for him.

1. Breakfast Sandwich Maker - $42.99

For the dad who thinks that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, get him this speedy sandwich that will cook up two breakfast sandwiches to his liking.

2. Nat Geo Puzzle - $54.99

Is your dad the puzzle master? Let him piece together his favorite spot with this "My Town" puzzle from National Geographic! Each jigsaw is custom-made by using US Geological Survey mapping to digitally stitch together an address of your choosing to create a detailed puzzle map.

3. Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle - $245.03

Is your dad still sleeping on sheets he bought decades ago? It's time to give his sheets an upgrade! These buttery-smooth Satten Sheets will instantly elevate his sheet game and help him sleep in luxury.

4. Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill - $71

For the father, who is a certified grill master, help him take his passions on the go with this Weber Go-Anywhere Black Portable Charcoal Grill.

5. BrüMate HOPSULATOR TRíO - $48.93

Make sure your dad's beer stays cool with this stainless steel insulated can cooler that'll keep his brew cold no matter how hot his party gets.

6. The Dogfather - T-Shirt - $19.99

We've got an offer you can't refuse with this Dogfather T-Shirt that will surely put a smile on his face.

7. The Official Beard Bib - $27.01

Is your dad tired of cleaning up after trimming his facial hair? This innovative beard-shaving bib is designed to catch facial hair clippings to avoid cleaning up after trimming your Beard, Mustache, Sideburns, Goatee, and hair trimmings.

8. Apple Air Tag - $89

Help Dad keep track of his keys, wallet, luggage, backpack, and more in the Find My app with this Apple AirTag.

9. Roku Express 4K+ - $39

For the father who is obsessed with his shows, this Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player will help him stream all of his favorite shows in brilliant 4K pictures and vivid HDR color.

10. Darth Vader Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set - $249.99

For the Vader in your life, get this detailed Darth Vader Lightsaber that illuminates the blade in red for an unbeatable collectible that he'll cherish forever.

11. New York Times Personalized Golf History Book - $80-$130

Fore! Curated exclusively from the New York Times archives, this hardbound heirloom celebrates a century of golfers and tournaments through on-the-scene accounts, vintage illustrations, and photographs.

12. World Traveler Suitcase Hot Sauce Gift Set - $42.99

For the dad who loves to add a little spice to his meal, this hot sauce gift set is filled with 15 exotic flavors from around the world!

13. Grogu Garden Stool and Tools Set - $132.99)

This is the way....to help your dad use force in his garden. This Grogu Garden Stool is foldable and comes with a detachable storage tote and five gardening tools to garden easily.

14. Patagonia P-6 Label Trad Cap - $39

The rugged yet breathable build will hold strong against all his wanderings and help him soak in the awe of the earth in style.

15. A Dozen Reasons I Love You Dad - $45

Count the ways you love your dad with this handcrafted, customizable collection of reasons why you love him. Choose from over 50 different options, from the heartfelt (For teaching me how to get up when I fall down) to the ha-ha (For all your corny dad jokes. Cue rimshot.), to create a container filled with a dozen heart-shaped wooden messages that are tailored just for your dad.

