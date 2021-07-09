Health & Fitness

Will Delta variant bring back San Francisco's mask mandates? Here's what Mayor Breed says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's what SF mayor says about masking up as COVID variants spread

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Surges in most of the country continue to emerge as the Delta variant is now contributing to more cases of the coronavirus, mostly among unvaccinated people. Dr. Anthony Fauci now says even people who have been vaccinated may want to "go the extra step" by wearing a mask in cities or states with a low vaccine rate.

Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in San Francisco's Mission District, the organizers added a level of protection for those living in the new building.

"We want to encourage you to kindly wear your mask as you enter the building," was the announcement.

This, as City Hall lifted its mask requirement earlier in the week.

RELATED: Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions?
EMBED More News Videos

Governor Gavin Newsom gives insight into whether he thinks California would once again require residents to wear masks in certain settings.



Mayor London Breed said any decision to revert to the old guidelines will come from the Health Department.

"I think the fact that we have so many people who are vaccinated, over 80% of the folks in San Francisco are vaccinated, we are doing really well," added Mayor Breed.

To make it clear, as of July 7, 75% of those 12 years and over in San Francisco are fully vaccinated and 82% have received at least one dose.

The state capitol is once again requiring people to wear masks. Sacramento announced "for us we are strengthening our mask mandate."

RELATED: Los Angeles County recommends indoor masks, regardless of vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci said there is good reason to wear a mask even if fully vaccinated when visiting states with low vaccination rates. Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Arkansas are among the lowest in the country.

"What a shame and a tragedy that we don't make use of something that is for our benefit when others throughout the world would do anything to have what we have," said Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Arthur Reingold, head of epidemiology at UC Berkeley Public Health shared his own recommendations.

"If you are, for example an immunocompromised individual, if you live with an immunocompromised individual, perhaps that extra level of protection is a good idea because the vaccines are not perfect," said Reingold.

Late Thursday, Pfizer announced the current vaccine is being updated to target the Delta variant.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscomission districtvaccineshealthface maskbuilding a better bay areacoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinelondon breedu.s. & worldanthony faucicovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News