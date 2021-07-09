Will Delta variant bring back San Francisco's mask mandates? Here's what Mayor Breed says

Thursday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in San Francisco's Mission District, the organizers added a level of protection for those living in the new building.
"We want to encourage you to kindly wear your mask as you enter the building," was the announcement.
This, as City Hall lifted its mask requirement earlier in the week.
Mayor London Breed said any decision to revert to the old guidelines will come from the Health Department.
"I think the fact that we have so many people who are vaccinated, over 80% of the folks in San Francisco are vaccinated, we are doing really well," added Mayor Breed.
To make it clear, as of July 7, 75% of those 12 years and over in San Francisco are fully vaccinated and 82% have received at least one dose.
The state capitol is once again requiring people to wear masks. Sacramento announced "for us we are strengthening our mask mandate."
Dr. Anthony Fauci said there is good reason to wear a mask even if fully vaccinated when visiting states with low vaccination rates. Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Arkansas are among the lowest in the country.
"What a shame and a tragedy that we don't make use of something that is for our benefit when others throughout the world would do anything to have what we have," said Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Dr. Arthur Reingold, head of epidemiology at UC Berkeley Public Health shared his own recommendations.
"If you are, for example an immunocompromised individual, if you live with an immunocompromised individual, perhaps that extra level of protection is a good idea because the vaccines are not perfect," said Reingold.
Late Thursday, Pfizer announced the current vaccine is being updated to target the Delta variant.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
