FDA recalls frozen Dai One Food Co. oysters due to possible sapovirus contamination

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The FDA is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, and to dispose of Dai One Food Co., Republic of Korea (ROK) frozen half shell oysters with a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022 and sold in the following states due to possible contamination:

Alabama (AL)

California (CA)

Florida (FL)

Georgia (GA)

Maryland (MD)

New York (NY)

New Jersey (NJ)

Nevada (NV)

North Carolina (NC)

Pennsylvania (PA)

South Carolina (SC)

Tennessee (TN)

Virginia (VA)

Consumers, especially those who are or could become pregnant, the elderly, and persons with weakened immune systems, who have recently consumed raw oysters and suspect they have food poisoning should seek medical care immediately, says the FDA.

The Southern Nevada Health District notified the FDA of two clusters of illnesses from individuals that consumed raw oysters at a restaurant in Las Vegas on Nov. 28, 2022 and Nov. 5, 2022. To date, the Southern Nevada Health District reports one confirmed and nine potential sapovirus illnesses.

Acccording to the FDA, sapoviruses cause a sporadic gastroenteritis, similar to norovirus, in populations ranging from children to the elderly. The infections are more frequent in children under age 5 than in adults.

The most common symptoms of sapovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache. The FDA says most people infected with sapovirus begin to develop symptoms 12 to 48 hours after infection. Symptoms usually last one to four days.

The FDA says it is awaiting information on further interstate distribution of the oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed.