Stanford to conduct COVID-19 pool testing; here's how it works and who it could help

Pooled testing involves mixing several people's biological samples and examining them in a single test. The practice has been around for decades, but it's just now being used for COVID-19 testing in the U.S.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 testing in California
Quest Diagnostics received emergency use authorization on July 18.
And as of July 22, Stanford is allowed to conduct pool testing while they wait for emergency use authorization from the FDA.
"If you're doing 100 individual tests and you're able to pool those, it becomes a thousand tests. So in a situation where there's not enough testing, it gives you the opportunity to really leverage what you have," said Jim Zehnder, the director of clinical pathology at Stanford.
VIDEO: What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
At their labs, he says pooling eight COVID tests together is optimal to prevent dilution, but he says, "it's only useful if prevalence of disease is low." The reason being, if someone in the pool tests positive, doctors would then have to test people individually to locate the infected person. So pool testing a group with a known high positivity rate would not improve testing efficiency.
"Once things are under control it's a really good way to keep an eye on things and detect outbreaks before they occur and become really big problems," explained Zehnder, who answered the following questions for ABC7.
RELATED: California surpasses New York state in confirmed COVID-19 cases
What will Stanford use pool testing for?
"It could be for group living situations, like nursing homes."
What about testing schools or students living on campus?
"One way to think about it would be if you had a dorm with three floors, you could do the first floor one day, the second floor another day, and third floor the third day, and just repeat that every week."
Could pool testing result in false negatives?
"If there's an outbreak in a nursing home, there would be some people with a lot of virus and some people with a little bit of virus, and even if the test is a little bit less sensitive, we would detect an outbreak."
Why didn't the U.S. start specimen pooling sooner?
"People have wanted to do this for some time. It's taken some time to get through the regulatory environment to get permission to do this. It's fair to see the United States has been slow to implement these things. Arguably we should have been doing this a month ago."
But Dr. Zehnder says now that pool testing can start, he's "optimistic... that we'll get it right finally."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic