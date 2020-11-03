vote 2020

The zip codes that donated big to the Trump, Biden campaigns in the Bay Area

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A map created by ABC7 News' data team shows which zip codes are doling out the donations in the 2020 presidential campaign in California.

The circles on the map below represent each zip code and are colored by the candidate receiving more contributions in the area. The bigger the circle, the greater advantage the candidate has in that area.

Zoom into the map below to see where the money is coming from around California and how much was donated in your zip code.

Having trouble viewing the map above? Click here to open it in a new window.

When you zoom into the Bay Area, it's no surprise you'll see a lot of big blue bubbles. That being said, there are small pockets of red where President Donald Trump received more campaign contributions than former Vice President Joe Biden.

For example, in Concord's 94520 zip code, Trump received twice as many contributions compared to Biden. Further east in Contra Costa County near Oakley, Trump had three times more donations than Biden. However, the overall number was still pretty small.

The zip code that donated the most to Trump in the Bay Area is 95116, east of Downtown San Jose. Trump received nearly $47,000 in individual contributions from that area.

The highest concentration of big dollars for Biden is in San Francisco, where nearly every zip code shows a large blue bubble. The zip codes 94110, 94115, 94117 and 94118 each contributed more than $500,000 in individual contributions to the Biden campaign. Those zip codes include some of the wealthiest parts of San Francisco and some of the most densely populated, like the Mission, Bernal Heights, Pacific Heights, Cole Valley, Noe Valley, NoPa and Presidio Heights.

VIDEO: When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
EMBED More News Videos

When will we know who wins the 2020 election and becomes the next president? It could take days or weeks, depending on how quickly ballots are being counted in a few key battleground states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.



Other strong areas for Biden donations include the Oakland Hills, where Biden raked in more than $640,000, as well as Mill Valley and Tiburon in Marin County.

A pair of neighboring zip codes are neck and neck when it comes to who donated the most to Biden; donors in just two zip codes of Menlo Park and Palo Alto gave a combined $1.48 million to the Democratic nominee.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniasan franciscoconcordmenlo parkpalo altosan josemill valleytiburonpiedmontdonald trumpvote 2020joe bidenelection2020 presidential electioncampaigndonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
US Senate, House races could sway power of Republicans, Democrats
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
LIVE: Updates and resources for Election Day 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Day: How to watch ABC7 News live coverage
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
LIVE: Updates and resources for Election Day 2020
How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means
From the 2020 election, some new political terms
Santa Clara Co. on pace to break 2008 voter participation record
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Show More
Map shows every Bay Area voting location
Gov. Newsom attends Election Day phone bank event in SF
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
SoCal mother's COVID-19 death leaves teen raising siblings
More TOP STORIES News