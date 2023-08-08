Jorge Herrera choked back tears from his hospital bed as he thanked FedEx driver Jonathan Rohrbach for saving his life.

Injured driver thanks FedEx worker who pulled him from burning vehicle

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A man who was pulled from a burning car by a FedEx driver near San Diego was reunited with his rescuer as he continues to recover from the ordeal.

"I really want to thank you because I really didn't think I was gonna make it," Herrera said.

"And I didn't think I was gonna have my leg."

On July 26, Rohrbach came across a Toyota Camry on fire along the side of the southbound 15 Freeway around 3 a.m.

He was first on scene and was able to pull the injured driver from the burning vehicle before firefighters arrived. He dragged him away to safety shortly before the car became fully engulfed in flames and exploded.

The accident apparently happened when Herrera lost control while trying to avoid another vehicle on the road and hit a guardrail.

Herrera is recovering with a broken leg, broken wrist and torn ligament.

After the rescue, Rohrbach continued making his FedEx deliveries.

"I grew up in a small town in Ohio, where everybody knows each other," Rohrbach said. "You see somebody break down on the side of the road, it's just second nature to stop and see if they need help."

A GoFundMe has been started to help Herrera pay for medical expenses as he recovers.