Here's where San Mateo Co. residents can get FEMA storm relief assistance

In San Mateo County, three sites across the coast will open up as in-person resources for people applying for FEMA disaster relief.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Communities throughout California impacted by the storms at the start of the year are still working to rebuild. Now FEMA is stepping in to help many here in the Bay Area, with additional resources available to people starting Wednesday morning.

The new assistance centers are being called "mobile registration intake centers," and will offer FEMA disaster relief registration services.

Staff can answer questions about disaster assistance and help with registration.

Officials from the county, State Office of Emergency, and Federal Management Agency will also be on hand to provide a source for information.

Those services include employment assistance, veterans assistance, access and functional need assistance, and information on housing programs.

The first resource center at the La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District board room is open Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

There's another one Friday and Saturday at the La Honda Fire Station 57 and a third Sunday and Monday at the Ted Adcock Community Center in Half Moon Bay.

