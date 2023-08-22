SJ man convicted of selling fentanyl-laced pills to Los Gatos High students, causing overdoses: DA

Simon Armendariz was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to teens at Los Gatos High School, causing several to overdose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A San Jose man will be sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills to teenagers, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

The district attorney's office says 23-year-old Simon Armendariz pleaded guilty to multiple felony drug-related charges.

RELATED: SJ man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to Los Gatos High students, causing overdoses: DA

Armendariz, also known as "Risky," sold $10 counterfeit Percocet pills to a group of Los Gatos High School students.

According to authorities, one of the victims was a 15-year-old girl who overdosed on the drug in a bathroom at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.

"Just so everybody knows: fentanyl kills," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "Just so everybody knows: if you sell fentanyl to teenagers then our prosecutors will do everything in our power to send you to prison for a very long time."

Armendariz will be formally sentenced on Dec. 6.

The video above is from a previous report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live