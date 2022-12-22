SJ man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to teens, causing several to overdose, DA says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspected drug dealer has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to teens at Los Gatos High School, causing several to overdose, according to authorities.

Simon Armendariz, 23, is facing felony drug charges after an investigation launched by the Santa Clara Police Department determined a 15-year-old girl overdosed in a bathroom on a pill that was traced back to the suspect.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says some students at Los Gatos High were aware the fentanyl-laced pills could be deadly and carried Narcan in case they overdosed.

Authorities say Armendariz allegedly sold those drugs to 15-year-olds in various locations throughout downtown Los Gatos, including the parking lot of Los Gatos High and a nearby church.

"This is not a war on drugs, this is a struggle to save lives," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "There are no good excuses with fentanyl. It kills and everybody knows it: the dealers, the manufacturers. We will find them, arrest them, and hold them accountable for selling poison for profit. I want to thank the Santa Clara Police Department, the Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team, and the investigators from my Office for their continued work in addressing the fentanyl epidemic."

Armendariz was arraigned Thursday afternoon in San Jose. If convicted, he faces prison time.