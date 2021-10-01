feral hogs

Feral pigs dig up lawns in Lafayette neighborhood

At least 5 homes off Silverado Drive have had their lawns dug up
East Bay lawns torn up by feral pigs

LAFAYETTE, CALIF. (KGO) -- A group of feral pigs are causing problems for residents in a Lafayette neighborhood.

ABC7 news counted at least five homes off Silverado Drive with their lawns dug up by the pigs.

The sod was so badly damaged, it will need to be replaced.

Neighbors say they think the dry climate pushes the pigs into neighborhoods where they look for new food sources.

It all happened between the evening of September 24 and the following morning.

"My wife sent me a text," said resident, Paul Nowak, "She said you'll never believe what happened in the front yard. And she sent me this picture and it looked like someone had taken a rototiller to it."

ABC7 News reported on a similar story in 2019 in Lafayette.

In that case, 19 feral pigs were trapped and humanely removed from nearby parks and trails.

