Personal Finance

The Budget Mom shares her tips on how to get out of debt

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Miko Love found herself over $77,000 in debt and being a single mom she realized she had to make some serious financial changes. She paid off her debt in 8 months and started sharing how she did it with others. Before she new, The Budget Mom was born and she speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about her journey and her 5 steps to get out of debt.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesan franciscobudgetmoneymodern momfinance
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ mayor announces 'first-of-its-kind' proposal to combat gun violence
Los Altos police officer taken to hospital after fentanyl exposure
Triple-digit heat to bake Bay Area this week
Lady Gaga donating to classrooms in Gilroy
Heavy police response to SF car break-in
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
Ghost Ship jury to begin sixth day of deliberation
Show More
Dunkin' ready for fall with early release of seasonal favorites
New school year, new backpack giveaway in Oakland
First look at the new fall season on ABC
LIST: Bay Area back-to-school dates
Salesforce Transit Center bus deck welcomes back commuters
More TOP STORIES News