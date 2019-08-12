SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Miko Love found herself over $77,000 in debt and being a single mom she realized she had to make some serious financial changes. She paid off her debt in 8 months and started sharing how she did it with others. Before she new, The Budget Mom was born and she speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze about her journey and her 5 steps to get out of debt.
The Budget Mom shares her tips on how to get out of debt
