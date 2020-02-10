7 On Your Side

Taxes 2020: 7 On Your Side, experts to hold hotline to answer tax questions Wednesday

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Do you have questions about filing your taxes? 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney and a team of experts will be here to help this Wednesday beginning at 4 p.m.

Keep up to date with changes to the tax law, new deductions and deadlines. A team of volunteers from the Golden Gate Society of Enrolled Agents, California Society of CPAs and United Way's Earn It, Keep It, Save it will be on hand to answer your questions on both social media and over the phone.

You can call in your questions to our hotline and speak live with a volunteer beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m.

You can call 415-954-8151 beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The phone lines will not be activated and no one will be available to take your call until then.

Our hotline gets busy and you may find it easier to send in your questions in advance using the form below.

In the meantime, check out the links below for answers to common questions.

