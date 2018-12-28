Friday could be a lucky day for someone as the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $348 million.It's the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered on the last draw day of the year. The drawing will take place Friday 8 p.m. PT.There was no jackpot winner for the drawing on Christmas. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 2-8-42-43-50 Mega Ball: 6.The $348 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $210.2 million. It has been rolling over since October.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.In Thursday's Powerball drawing, someone in New York won the $294 million jackpot and someone in Gilbert, Ill. won $1 million.