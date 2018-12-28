LOTTERY

Mega Millions jackpot at $348M for winning numbers drawing tonight

Friday could be a lucky day for someone as the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $348 million.

Friday could be a lucky day for someone as the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $348 million.

It's the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered on the last draw day of the year. The drawing will take place Friday 8 p.m. PT.

HOW TO WIN THE LOTTERY: Mega Millions myths busted

There was no jackpot winner for the drawing on Christmas. The winning numbers for that drawing were: 2-8-42-43-50 Mega Ball: 6.

The $348 million jackpot comes with a cash option for $210.2 million. It has been rolling over since October.

RELATED: The 10 biggest lottery jackpots and their winners

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In Thursday's Powerball drawing, someone in New York won the $294 million jackpot and someone in Gilbert, Ill. won $1 million.

See more stories, photos and videos on Mega Millions.
Mega Millions Results: Jackpot grows to $348M after drawing
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
