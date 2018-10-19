LOTTERY

Morgan Hill ticket matches 5 of 6 numbers in $1 billion Mega Millions drawing

Unfortunately, no one in California won the $1 billion jackpot after Friday's Mega Millions drawing. But someone who bought a ticket in Morgan Hill came very, very close. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillo
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
Unfortunately, no one in California won the $1 billion jackpot after Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

In fact, no one has won the big Mega Millions prize since July, when a group of co-workers at a Wells Fargo Bank in San Jose, Calif., shared a $543 million jackpot.

Friday's prize is the largest since the game was introduced in 2002.

"Wow, amazing," said Jennifer Laurio, who lives in Pleasant Hill, as she stood outside the Morgan Hill store where the lucky lottery ticket was purchased. "I would like to go here more often to buy lotto. And actually I do buy scratchers in here, too. I did (win) about $50."

Earlier this week, a Safeway employee in San Francisco also matched 5 of 6 numbers of the Mega Millions jackpot.

We spoke with Santa Clara University mathematics Prof. Dan Ostrov about your odds.

"You're 50 times more likely, approximately, to die from lightning striking you than winning the jackpot," Prof. Ostrov said.

But hey, if you're still hopeful, there's always tomorrow.

The Powerball jackpot is at $470 million.
